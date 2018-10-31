German Concern Festo is Looking For a New Factory Near Sofia

Within the next two or three years, the German concern Festo, which currently has two locations in Bulgaria - in Sofia and Smolyan, will start building a new production base in our country, according to  Investor.bg

The company faces a serious challenge - finding the right infrastructure in the right place.

The company's investments from the current period until 2023 will amount to BGN 70 million - as the company has invested in the last 7 years - from 2010 to 2017.

