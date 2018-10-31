German Concern Festo is Looking For a New Factory Near Sofia

BionicWorkplace, FESTO/ According to the Company that's how the future of the industry looks like

Within the next two or three years, the German concern Festo, which currently has two locations in Bulgaria - in Sofia and Smolyan, will start building a new production base in our country, according to Investor.bg

The company faces a serious challenge - finding the right infrastructure in the right place.



The company's investments from the current period until 2023 will amount to BGN 70 million - as the company has invested in the last 7 years - from 2010 to 2017.