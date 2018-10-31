25-Meter Fish Made From Plastic Bags in Front of the National Palace of Culture
NGO ,,Za Zemiata''
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
International Black Sea Day is celebrated today.
The date is related to the 1996 signing of the Strategic Action Plan for Reconstruction and Protection from the Governments of the Six Black Sea countries - Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.
On this occasion, NDK volunteers make 25-meter fish, made of 800 plastic bags.
The idea is to recall the pollution of the sea.
- » ''Winter'' Action on Bulgarian Roads Begins
- » 47 Illegal Migrants Detained Near Slivnitsa
- » Water Supply will be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of the Capital on October 30
- » Bulgarian Ombudsperson Submits Critical Opinion on Draft Budget of National Health Fund
- » Influential Entrepreneur Ivo Prokopiev is Suing Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights
- » Arrests in the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)