25-Meter Fish Made From Plastic Bags in Front of the National Palace of Culture

October 31, 2018, Wednesday
25-Meter Fish Made From Plastic Bags in Front of the National Palace of Culture

International Black Sea Day is celebrated today.

The date is related to the 1996 signing of the Strategic Action Plan for Reconstruction and Protection from the Governments of the Six Black Sea countries - Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. 

On this occasion, NDK volunteers make 25-meter fish, made of 800 plastic bags.

The idea is to recall the pollution of the sea.

Tags: Black Sea, NDK, National Palace of Culture, fish, environment, pollution, sea
