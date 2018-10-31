Grigor Dimitorv Will Face Roberto Agut in Paris Today

Grigor Dimitrov will start his tournament in Paris today (October 31st), reported bTV.

The Bulgarian tennis player is placed under number 9 and will start directly from the second. His rival will be the Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain).

The match between the two will start probably after 13:30 Bulgarian time.

Grigor and Agut have met three times in tournaments so far as the Bulgarian has 2 wins.