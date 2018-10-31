Russian Dies After His Explosive Device Detonates Inside FSB Building

A man has been killed by an explosive device that he brought inside the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russia's northwestern city of Arkhangelsk, authorities say, quoted by rferl.org

The National Counterterrorism Committee (NAK) said the explosive device detonated when the man, whose identity remains unknown, took it out of his bag inside the building on October 31.

The man died and three FSB employees were injured by the blast, the NAK told Russian news agencies.

The governor of the Arkhangelsk region, Igor Orlov, told reporters earlier that the investigators were working to find out the identity of the victim and the type of the explosive device.

Orlov also said the authorities were boosting security measures at all public offices after the attack.

The NAK said earlier that people inside the building were evacuated after the deadly explosion.