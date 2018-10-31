Bird Flu Registered in Farm Near Plodiv

Society » HEALTH | October 31, 2018, Wednesday // 11:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bird Flu Registered in Farm Near Plodiv Източник: pixabay

Bird flu has been registered in a farm in the village of Bogdanitsa, Sadovo municipality, according to bTV. 

The case was confirmed yesterday. 39,000 laying hens will be culled and accordingly buried to prevent any spread of the disease.

The farm will be disinfected and the owners – compensated.

A 3 km safety zone is defined, which includes the villages of Bogdanitsa, Ahmatovo and Seltsi from the municipality of Sadovo. There is also a 10-km observation area.

Restrictions on poultry trade are in place in those areas.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hen, chicken, bird flue, Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria