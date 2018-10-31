Bird Flu Registered in Farm Near Plodiv

Bird flu has been registered in a farm in the village of Bogdanitsa, Sadovo municipality, according to bTV.

The case was confirmed yesterday. 39,000 laying hens will be culled and accordingly buried to prevent any spread of the disease.

The farm will be disinfected and the owners – compensated.

A 3 km safety zone is defined, which includes the villages of Bogdanitsa, Ahmatovo and Seltsi from the municipality of Sadovo. There is also a 10-km observation area.

Restrictions on poultry trade are in place in those areas.