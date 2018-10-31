More Than 67,000 People in Bulgaria Work in the Outsourcing Industry
Over 67 300 Bulgarians work in the outsourcing sector, which forms 2.4% of the labor market in Bulgaria. By 2021 the number of people employed is expected to exceed 79,000 people. This is shown by the data from the Annual Report on the Industry Development of the Bulgarian Outsourcing Association (BAA).
The size of the outsourcing industry in Bulgaria amounts to 2.1 billion euros in 2017. The sector grows significantly higher than the growth rate of our national economy and for the past year formed 4.8% of the country's annual gross domestic product (GDP) compared with 4.2% in 2016, according to data.
