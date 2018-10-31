MEP Andrey Novakov Launched the First Bulgarian Social Network for Villages and Towns

October 31, 2018
Source: Krasimir Svrakov

MEP Andrey Novakov (EPP / GERB) officially launched the first Bulgarian social network for villages and towns - Selovoditel. More than 120 people attended the premiere in Sofia.

Selovoditel is an internet platform that shows profiles of Bulgarian villages and towns instead of people’s profiles. The focus is on the villages, as remote and rural areas are most often affected by depopulation. The number of depopulated settlements is rising steadily, which is a problem for the whole of Europe. The Bulgarian villages have a great potential that is currently unrevealed, stressed Andrey Novakov.

The Internet platform aims to promote and share the hidden beauty of Bulgarian villages and towns throughout Bulgaria, Europe and the US. With a highly simplified graphic model, each profile of a village or town presents its strongest features and determining factors for future visitors, investors and tourists.

Selovoditel is completely free and anyone can create a profile on a Bulgarian village or town. The platform is available at www.selovoditel.andreynovakov.eu

