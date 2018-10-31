Azerbaijani FM on Official Visit to Bulgaria

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for an official visit to Sofia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a message Oct. 30, reports Trend News Agency

The delegation includes representatives of the Azerbaijani parliament, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

As part of the visit, Mammadyarov will meet with high-ranking officials of Bulgaria, as well as the first meeting of strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will take place.

