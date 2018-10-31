Sofia Mayor: Next Year we will Invest BGN 4.6 mln in Sports Infrastructure

In the next year, we will invest BGN 4.6 million in sports infrastructure, so that no school is left without a sports hall, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said, inspecting the construction site of a sports hall in the 149 Ivan Hadzhiyski school in the Ovcha Kupel district, Focus News Agency reports.

“This is an entirely new building at the school, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. 30 years ago, together with the main building, they started to build a gym, but it was abandoned. Unfortunately, such abandoned municipal school buildings were not rare in Sofia. We continue with investments. Several years ago there were 10 schools in Sofia that did not have sports halls or gymnasiums, or they were not safe,” the mayor of Sofia explained.

Sofia was the European Capital of Sport in 2018, and the Municipality set a goal of focusing on children's, school and mass sports, the mayor said. "So far, we have built 10 new sports halls and gymnasiums, seven will be built next year, the construction of some of them has already begun. Our ambition is that no school in Sofia is left without a sports hall and gym over the next two years. We have also prepared investment projects for the construction of modern multifunctional sports halls in school yards, where there is enough room. This year alone BGN 3.6 million will be allocated for investment in sports infrastructure, for next year we have earmarked BGN 4.6 million,” said Fandakova.