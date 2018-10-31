November will begin with sunny days and higher than usual temperatures, according to the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.

The average monthly temperature this November is expected to be above the norm, which is between 5°C and 8°C for Northern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Plain, between 3°C and 5°C for high fields, between 8°C and 10°C along the Black Sea and the Struma River, and from minus 5°C to 3°C in mountain areas.

The monthly amount of rainfall will be below the norm, and until mid-November most areas will stay dry. The lowest temperatures during the month will be between minus 7°C and minus 2°C, higher along the Black Sea coast, with highest reaching 20°C to 25°C.

In the first ten days of November temperatures will be higher than usual, although after the 5th they will gradually start to drop. Most of the country will be predominately sunny, but some low clouds or fog expected before noon in plains. Temporary cloud increase will occur around November 8, when some scattered rain is likely.

In the second ten days temperatures will be close to the usual. In flat areas cloudy and foggy weather will predominate, in places with drizzle. More sunshine is forecast for the mountains, where temperatures will be higher. More considerable clouds and rain are expected around 15 and 19 November, with also a drop in temperatures.

In the third ten days, the dynamics of atmospheric processes will increase. Around 23, 26, and end of November, many places across the country will see rain and lower temperatures.