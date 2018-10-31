Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service: Mountain Travellers Should Start Using Winter Gear

October 31, 2018, Wednesday
Mountain travellers should now have on winter gear, Georgi Botev of Blagoevgrad’s Mountain Rescue Service told Focus News Agency. In his words, they should have warm clothes, a hat, gloves, lighting and navigation equipment, spare phone batteries. He went on to say that a route which is walked for two hours in summer could take up to 3 hours in winter, or even 4 to 5 hours, if the weather deteriorates and there is suddenly wind, fog or storm.

“The latest case when we had to rescue hikers, they had been walking for more than 10 hours a route which usually takes 3 hours. The weather was not that bad that day, they were just tired and not prepared for such high altitude,” he said, adding that people have to keep in mind that days are shorter, the movement is much slower, and they should have suitable footwear and equipment. Mountain trips in the winter need careful preparation, he noted. 

