Nine Bulgarian Municipalities will Present their Tourism Potential at a Meeting between Businesses and State
Nine municipalities will present their tourism potential on the second day of the working meeting between businesses and the state in Kyustendil, Iva Brusarska, marketing expert at Kyustendil Municipality, told Focus News Agency.
The second day is focused on cooperation between the public and the private sector for sustainable tourism development. Sofia, Veliko Tarnovo and Burgas are among the municipalities that will present their tourism potential. The module’s theme is knowledge-based competitiveness. Today’s discussions include a practical seminar and negotiations between tour operators, municipal representatives and local businesses. At an official ceremony at 7.00 pm, a jury will announce the winner in the national competition for municipal marketing policy.
