Bulgarian Culture Minister: Ministry’s Budget Increased by over BGN 19 Million

The budget of the Ministry of Culture has increased by over BGN 19 million, Minister of Culture Boil Banov told Bulgarian National Television, reports Focus News Agency. 

This sum includes a 10% increase in salaries, a 20% increase for arts schools, and money for key activities. Another BGN 2 million will be allocated for projects, programmes and festivals, said Minister Banov, noting that this is a huge increase compared to the situation so far.

“Funds will also be earmarked for the Culture Fund for projects for museums and galleries, performing arts, festivals,” Banov said. In his words, cinema production will receive BGN 1.5 million more compared to the last budget. Only two years ago archaeology received a total of BGN 1 million, and now it will get BGN 3.5 million.

“There is a clear trend in support of Bulgarian culture, and it will continue. The budget is now about BGN 20 million, including 500,000 for the Culture Fund, 500,000 for projects in museums and galleries, 500,000 for performing arts, and 500,000 for festivals,” said Minister Banov.

