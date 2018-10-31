Bulgarian Vice President to Talk with Scientists, Employers and NGOs About Tackling Demographic Crisis

Vice President Iliana Iotova is planning meetings with scientists, employers’ organisations and the non-governmental sector, she said in an interview with Focus News Agency when asked if she would propose initiatives to tackle the demographic crisis, having presented alarming data at a press conference.

She said Bulgaria needs a strategy for development, especially for its villages, to avoid serious negative consequences. The demographic issue is much discussed by politicians, but it requires action, she said. In her opinion, the country needs 4-5 economic priorities, supported by a national consensus to ensure continuous efforts over time. Bulgaria should focus on developing high technology, tourism and agriculture, the vice president said. Setting priority areas of development will help young people choose a career and find a job after graduation, she added.