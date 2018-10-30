Huge Drug Factory with a Record Amount of Cannabis Was Found in Pomorie

Crime | October 30, 2018, Tuesday // 16:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Huge Drug Factory with a Record Amount of Cannabis Was Found in Pomorie archive

Police in Pomorie found a drug factory with a record amount of cannabis. 

The drug was raised with expensive equipment in a specially adapted room in a house. Policemen encounter nearly 200 pots of marijuana, of which about 40 kg of marijuana was seized. Part of the cannabis was ready for placement. 

There have been special dryer, air conditioners, specialized lamps that have helped the rapid growth of the cannabis plants.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: marijuanna, Pomorie, Bulgaria, cannabis, policemen, crime
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria