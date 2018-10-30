Huge Drug Factory with a Record Amount of Cannabis Was Found in Pomorie
Police in Pomorie found a drug factory with a record amount of cannabis.
The drug was raised with expensive equipment in a specially adapted room in a house. Policemen encounter nearly 200 pots of marijuana, of which about 40 kg of marijuana was seized. Part of the cannabis was ready for placement.
There have been special dryer, air conditioners, specialized lamps that have helped the rapid growth of the cannabis plants.
