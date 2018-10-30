The Mercedes Representative for Bulgaria Opens a Dealer Center in Burgas

The representative of the Mercedes brand for Bulgaria, the company Silver Star Retail, will open a sales service center for the cars of the German brand in the fourth city in Bulgaria. After those in Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv such will start work in Burgas.

There will be the entire Mercedes-Benz product range available, the official announcement shows. The center is located on Stefan Stanbolov Blvd at the exit for Sofia. It is located on 5700 square meters, the service part includes a reception and stock for spare parts, service for painting-tinsmith services, active reception, service for cars and trucks.

The company adds that for the last year and a half or by April 2017 to date, its investments on the Bulgarian market are more than 25 million euros.

"With the opening of our new showroom and service center in Burgas we are sure that we will continue to develop the brand's huge potential. Sales of cars, vans and trucks have already begun and as of November 1st the the after-sales service will also be operational, says the general manager of the company in Bulgaria Rolf-Juergen Seyerle. The company became the representative of the Mercedes brand in 2017. Before that, in its place was the Balkan Star Society.