47 Illegal Migrants Detained Near Slivnitsa

47 illegally staying foreigners were found by the police in Slivnitsa, BGNES reported.

Around noon, on October 29 the Regional Governance in Slivnitsa received a signal about migrants in the yard of a house in the village of Herakovo. Police officers were immediately sent to the address. They identified a total of 47 people without passports.

The group, 24 men and 23 underage boys, was taken to the district administration, and four of them identified themselves as Pakistani and the rest of them as citizens of Afghanistan in the talks with the employees of the Migration group at MVR - Sofia.