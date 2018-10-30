Office 1 Superstore has Opened a New Logistics Center for € 7 Million in Bulgaria

The owner of the Office 1 Superstore retail chain "Panda Coop" opened a new logistics base in Bulgaria with an investment of € 7 million, reports Money.bg

The center is located in the village of Ravno pole and is situated on an area of ​​8600 square meters, according to an official announcement of the company.

The base has 22 floors, where stationery, paper, toners, equipment, consumables and other goods will be stored there.

"The warehouse is equipped with an Austrian automated warehousing and handling system OSR, which is the only one of its kind in the branch and Southeastern Europe," the company said.

In the summer of 2017, they announced they would build the center in two stages. Then it became clear that there would be 80 staff hired there. The Office 1 brand operates in more than 21 different markets, with its presence in Bulgaria for nearly two decades. In Bulgaria it has a 40% market share.