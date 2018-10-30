Office 1 Superstore has Opened a New Logistics Center for € 7 Million in Bulgaria

Business | October 30, 2018, Tuesday // 15:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Office 1 Superstore has Opened a New Logistics Center for € 7 Million in Bulgaria

The owner of the Office 1 Superstore retail chain "Panda Coop" opened a new logistics base in Bulgaria with an investment of € 7 million, reports Money.bg

The center is located in the village of Ravno pole and is situated on an area of ​​8600 square meters, according to an official announcement of the company.

The base has 22 floors, where stationery, paper, toners, equipment, consumables and other goods will be stored there.

"The warehouse is equipped with an Austrian automated warehousing and handling system OSR, which is the only one of its kind in the branch and Southeastern Europe," the company said.

In the summer of 2017, they announced they would build the center in two stages. Then it became clear that there would be 80 staff hired there. The Office 1 brand operates in more than 21 different markets, with its presence in Bulgaria for nearly two decades. In Bulgaria it has a 40% market share.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria