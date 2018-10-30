Number of Children Infected with Lice in the Capital has been Steadily Rising

In the period between 18-28 September, 178 schools in the capital were examined against lice, reported Fakti.bg

The results showed that in a total of 113 schools there were children having lice.

If your child starts scratching her head, complaining of an itchy scalp that keeps her awake at night, or saying her head tickles, then she might have a case of lice.

The Health Inspection recommends regular reviews of children's infestation; the infected ones should be promptly removed from school.

A couple of things that usually don't spread lice: contact with scarves, hats, and other clothing, and using the hairbrush or comb of someone who's infected.

In recent years, the number of people infected with lice in the capital has been steadily rising, according to the Health Inspectorate.