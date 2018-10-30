Number of Children Infected with Lice in the Capital has been Steadily Rising

Society » HEALTH | October 30, 2018, Tuesday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Number of Children Infected with Lice in the Capital has been Steadily Rising archive

In the period between 18-28 September, 178 schools in the capital were examined against lice, reported Fakti.bg

The results showed that in a total of 113 schools there were children having lice.

If your child starts scratching her head, complaining of an itchy scalp that keeps her awake at night, or saying her head tickles, then she might have a case of lice.

The Health Inspection recommends regular reviews of children's infestation; the infected ones should be promptly removed from school.

A couple of things that usually don't spread lice: contact with scarves, hats, and other clothing, and using the hairbrush or comb of someone who's infected.

In recent years, the number of people infected with lice in the capital has been steadily rising, according to the Health Inspectorate.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, schools, sofia health inspection, health, children, lice
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria