Sofia Will Host the Largest Political LGBTI Conference in Europe in 2020

The delegates at ILGA-Europe's 22nd Annual Conference, held in Brussels between October 24th and 27th, designated Sofia to host the largest political LGBTI forum in Europe in 2020. So the capital becomes the first European city to host the ILGA-Europe Annual Conference for the second time!



The first household of our capital took place in 2006 within the tenth anniversary edition of the event, and the topic of the conference - "We are family - our families in Europe and the European family".

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to host such a huge and important event. The conference gathers over 500 delegates from all over Europe and it serves as a platform for decision-making on the future of LGBTI movement on our continent. The different countries in Europe exist in many different realities and that is why we think it is really important the voice of the Eastern European and Balkan countries to be heard'', the organizers said.



Behind the candidacy of Sofia are the foundations GLAS, Bilitis and Youth LGBT organization ''Action''.

In April this year, the same three organizations opened Rainbow Hub, the first community LGBTI center in Bulgaria. Again, in co-operation with the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee, the Quire Command and individual activists, are at the heart of the biggest human rights event in Bulgaria - Sofia Pride.



ILGA-Europe are a driving force for political, legal and social change in Europe and Central Asia. Our vision is of a world where dignity, freedoms and full enjoyment of human rights are protected and ensured to everyone regardless of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics