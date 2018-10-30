Sofia Will Host the Largest Political LGBTI Conference in Europe in 2020
The delegates at ILGA-Europe's 22nd Annual Conference, held in Brussels between October 24th and 27th, designated Sofia to host the largest political LGBTI forum in Europe in 2020. So the capital becomes the first European city to host the ILGA-Europe Annual Conference for the second time!
The first household of our capital took place in 2006 within the tenth anniversary edition of the event, and the topic of the conference - "We are family - our families in Europe and the European family".
"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to host such a huge and important event. The conference gathers over 500 delegates from all over Europe and it serves as a platform for decision-making on the future of LGBTI movement on our continent. The different countries in Europe exist in many different realities and that is why we think it is really important the voice of the Eastern European and Balkan countries to be heard'', the organizers said.
Behind the candidacy of Sofia are the foundations GLAS, Bilitis and Youth LGBT organization ''Action''.
In April this year, the same three organizations opened Rainbow Hub, the first community LGBTI center in Bulgaria. Again, in co-operation with the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee, the Quire Command and individual activists, are at the heart of the biggest human rights event in Bulgaria - Sofia Pride.
Novinite.com recalls that ILGA-Europe are a driving force for political, legal and social change in Europe and Central Asia. Our vision is of a world where dignity, freedoms and full enjoyment of human rights are protected and ensured to everyone regardless of their actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics
ILGA-Europe are an independent, international non-governmental umbrella organisation bringing together 490 organisations from 45 European countries. We are part of the wider international ILGA organisation, but ILGA-Europe were established as a separate region of ILGA and an independent legal entity in 1996. ILGA itself was created in 1978.
The two main pillars of ILGA-Europe work are:
1. advocating for human rights and equality for LGBTI people at European level, before organisations such as the European Union, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in particular in relation to asylum, hate crime and hate speech, education, employment, family, freedom of assembly, association and expression, health , legal gender recognition and bodily integrity. Read more about our advocacy work here.
2. strengthening the LGBTI movement in Europe and Central Asia by providing training and support to its member organisations and other LGBTI groups on advocacy, fundraising, organisational development and strategic communications and much more. Read about our work supporting the LGBTI movement.
- » Half the Territory of Bulgaria - an EU Record Holder for Shortest Life Expectancy
- » Number of Children Infected with Lice in the Capital has been Steadily Rising
- » 60% of World's Wildlife has been Wiped out Since 1970
- » Military Medical Academy Organizes Free Examinations and Consultations For Influenza
- » KISS Announce First 'End of the Road Farewell Tour' Dates
- » 5.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Western Greece