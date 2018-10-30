Water Supply will be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of the Capital on October 30

Sofiyska Voda will temporarily suspend the water supply in some parts of the capital on 30 October.

This was announced by the press center of the company.

In connection with the replacement of a shut-off tap on ''Hristo Belchev'' Street in the City Center, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 09:00 until 21:00 to the customers of "Sofiyska Voda", living in the area of: "Hristo Belchev" Str., ''Patriarh Evtimii'' Blvd. to "Solunska" Street; "William Gladstone" Street from ''Vitosha'' Blvd. to ''Angel Kanchev'' Str.

Those affected by the water suspension can get more information from Sofiyska Voda at 0800 12121 or monitor the development of all current field activities in real time through the Virtual Information Center of the company - http://www.sofiyskavoda.bg/water_stops.aspx