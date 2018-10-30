Military Medical Academy Organizes Free Examinations and Consultations For Influenza
Източник: pixabay
The examinations will take place on 01 and 02 November 2018, from 09:00 to 14:00, at Room 108 of the Department of Infectious Diseases.
Military Medical Academy organizes free examinations and consultations for influenza and seasonal viral infections in persons over the age of 12, the MMA announced.
For this purpose, it is necessary to make a preliminary registration at tel .: 02/92 25 989 and 02/92 92 125.
