KISS Announce First 'End of the Road Farewell Tour' Dates
Kiss have announced the first 44 dates of their farewell tour, titled the End of the Road and expected to run for three years, reported bTV.
The veteran band will start the run on Jan. 31, 2019, in Vancouver and end it on April 13 in Birmingham, Ala.
You can see the full list of dates below.
Kiss, popular with their makeup, lustrous hair and shocking costumes, is one of the most popular rock bands of the 1970s. They have over 100 million albums sold.
The band's most famous hits include "I Was Made For Lovin 'You", "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "I Love It Loud".
Kiss, The End of the Road Farewell Tour – First North American Dates
Jan. 31 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena
Feb. 1 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Moda Center
Feb. 2 – Tacoma, WA @Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Feb. 7 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Feb. 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Feb. 12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Feb. 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Feb. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Feb. 19 – Corpus ChrisW, TX @ American Bank Center
Feb. 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake
Feb. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Mar. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Mar. 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Mar. 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Mar. 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Mar. 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
Mar. 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Mar. 10 – Moline, IL @ Mark of the Quad CiWes
Mar. 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Mar. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Lible Caesars Arena
Mar. 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Mar. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Mar. 19 – Montreal, QC, @ Canada Bell Centre
Mar. 20 – Toronto, ON, @ Canada Air Canada Centre
Mar. 22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mar. 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 26 – Boston, MA TD @ Garden
Mar. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Mar. 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Apr. 2 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Apr. 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Apr. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Apr. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Apr. 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Apr. 11 – Tampa, FL@ Amalie Arena
Apr. 12 – Jacksonville, FL@ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Apr. 13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC
