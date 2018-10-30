KISS Announce First 'End of the Road Farewell Tour' Dates

Kiss have announced the first 44 dates of their farewell tour, titled the End of the Road and expected to run for three years, reported bTV.

The veteran band will start the run on Jan. 31, 2019, in Vancouver and end it on April 13 in Birmingham, Ala.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Kiss, popular with their makeup, lustrous hair and shocking costumes, is one of the most popular rock bands of the 1970s. They have over 100 million albums sold.

The band's most famous hits include "I Was Made For Lovin 'You", "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "I Love It Loud".

Kiss, The End of the Road Farewell Tour – First North American Dates

Jan. 31 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 1 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Moda Center

Feb. 2 – Tacoma, WA @Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Feb. 7 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Feb. 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 12 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Feb. 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Feb. 19 – Corpus ChrisW, TX @ American Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 23 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake

Feb. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Mar. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Mar. 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Mar. 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Mar. 6 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Mar. 7 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

Mar. 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Mar. 10 – Moline, IL @ Mark of the Quad CiWes

Mar. 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 13 – Detroit, MI @ Lible Caesars Arena

Mar. 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Mar. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Mar. 19 – Montreal, QC, @ Canada Bell Centre

Mar. 20 – Toronto, ON, @ Canada Air Canada Centre

Mar. 22 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mar. 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 26 – Boston, MA TD @ Garden

Mar. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Apr. 2 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Apr. 3 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Apr. 6 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Apr. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Apr. 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Apr. 11 – Tampa, FL@ Amalie Arena

Apr. 12 – Jacksonville, FL@ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Apr. 13 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC