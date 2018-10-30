5.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Western Greece

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Zakynthos in the early hours of Tuesday, less than a week after the area was hit by a tremor with a magnitude of 6.4.

The latest quake was recorded by 4.59 a.m. and its epicenter was 48 kilometers southwest of Zakynthos and 294 kilometers west of the Greek capital, the Geodynamic Institute in Athens said.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

Zakynthos has shifted at least 3 centimeters southwest after Friday’s powerful earthquake.

 

