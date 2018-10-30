Real Madrid Sack Lopetegui after Clasico Defeat
Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by Real Madrid after a terrible start to the 2018-19 season culminated in a shocking loss against their arch-rivals, Barcelona, this weekend.
Barca were good value for their victory, even without club captain Lionel Messi pulling the strings in the final third, as Luis Suarez grabbed a hat-trick in between strikes from Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal .
Marcelo made the scoreline 2-1 just after half-time, but a late flurry from the hosts made sure of the three points, which has left Madrid sitting ninth in the Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barca.
