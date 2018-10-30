Real Madrid Sack Lopetegui after Clasico Defeat

Sports | October 30, 2018, Tuesday // 12:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Real Madrid Sack Lopetegui after Clasico Defeat

The Spanish manager has left Santiago Bernabeu following a 5-1 defeat for Los Blancos against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday, reports Goal.com
 

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by Real Madrid after a terrible start to the 2018-19 season culminated in a shocking loss against their arch-rivals, Barcelona, this weekend.

Barca were good value for their victory, even without club captain Lionel Messi pulling the strings in the final third, as Luis Suarez grabbed a hat-trick in between strikes from Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal .

Marcelo made the scoreline 2-1 just after half-time, but a late flurry from the hosts made sure of the three points, which has left Madrid sitting ninth in the Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barca.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria