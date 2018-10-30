The United States will send more than 5,200 troops to the border with Mexico because of the increased influx of refugees from Central America.

The Pentagon said the forces would be deployed by the end of the week with weapons, helicopters, airplanes, barriers, and barbed wire to help border patrols.

President Donald Trump previously said that the "Migration Invasion" would meet the US military and they will be waiting for it.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrants entered last night in Mexico from Guatemala.