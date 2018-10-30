Brazilian Football Star Murdered, Found 'Almost Beheaded', with 'Genitals Severed'

A professional Brazilian footballer was found dead in a bush over the weekend after reportedly being tortured, almost "beheaded" and with his "genitals severed".

The body of 24-year-old Sao Paulo star Daniel Correa Freitas was discovered in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, a city in Brazil's southern state of Parana.

Police in Brazil have opened an investigation into the death and according to several local reports, Freitas died of gunshot wounds.

Police would not immediately divulge any more details of the case.

However, according to a detailed report in Brazilian newspaper Band B, Freitas had been the victim of "torture".

Quoting a municipal guard, the report stated: "From the appearance of the body, it was a very violent situation.

"The man had two deep cuts on his neck, was nearly beheaded, and his genitals were severed."

The body was found by people walking around the area.

The report further claimed that the road where Freitas' body was found is known for the spawning of corpses.

Source: www.nzherald.co.nz