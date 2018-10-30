The Biggest Software Event in Bulgaria is Coming This Weekend!

OpenFest is the biggest Bulgarian conference dedicated to the free culture, free knowledge sharing, free and open source software. It is the most anticipated annual gathering of fans, creators and supporters of the open source and free art in Bulgaria.

The purpose of OpenFest is to promote projects created with free and open software and to provide a forum for exchanging ideas and best practices in the field. Themes related to the free/open art also have their reserved spot in the festival’s program.

The slogan of OpenFest is “Let’s share the freedom!”

The first OpenFest happened in 2003 in Sofia and since then it is held every year – sometimes in several Bulgarian cities simultaneously.

The organizer of OpenFest is the Open Projects Foundation, supported by the whole free/open source community in Bulgaria, many partners, sponsors, and friends.











The exact dates of the event are 3th and 4th of November, 2018 and the address is "John Atanasoff" forum, Sofia Tech Park, Sofia, Bulgaria.

The entrance is FREE!