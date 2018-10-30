A Man Killed his Girlfriend in Sofia, Shot his Child and Himself

A Man Killed his Girlfriend in Sofia, Shot his Child and Himself

A man killed his girlfriend in Sofia, shot his child and himself near Gorni Bogrov late last night, the one-year-old girl died in a hospital. The man remains without danger to life in Pirogov, the BNR reports.


The 26-year-old man was hiding near Gorni Bogrov. Earlier, he shot his 23-year-old girlfriend in the Nadezhda district. The police received the alert at 18.31. The body was found in an apartment on Beli Dunav Street from the victims' parents, who sought her after they could not contact her for a long time. The motives for the serious crime are being investigated.


In front of Focus News Agency, director of the Sofia police Ivaylo Ivanov specified that the man is an employee of a security company and owns a legal weapon, he does not have criminal record. 

