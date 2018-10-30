Bulgarian PM Borisov Attended the Final Stage of the В-9 CJSE „Thracian Sword – 2018“
Last week, on 26 October, the Special Operations Forces of the B-9 member states together with servicemen of U.S. aviation held the final stage of the multinational military exercise “Thracian Sword – 2018”, which this year took place at the military training range of Novo Selo. That day was set for VIP guests, who, in conclusion, highly evaluated the capabilities of the attendants, after watching their demonstrations, reports BulgarianMilitary.com.
Among the high-ranking visitors at Novo Selo Training Area were Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov, Chief of Defence General Andrey Botsev and the Chairperson of the Defence Committee General Konstantin Popov.
