Bulgaria Completed Sunseed Harvesting
According to Bulgaria’s Agriculture Ministry, sunflower seed had been harvested from 731.9 Th ha as of October 18, i.e. from 99.6% of its forecast area of 735 Th ha. The crop amounted to 1880.85 KMT with a yield of 2.57 MT/ha. The harvest is 9.1% behind last year, though with a 12.7% higher yield than in 2017, reports UkrAgroConsult.
As of October 18, the planted area totaled 140.6 Th ha against 150.2 Th ha a year ago (down 6.4%).
The harvest factor became less influential in the sunflower seed market. Domestic prices looked more stable during last week.
