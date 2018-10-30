A Small Piece of the Bulgarian Rose Valley Comes to Slovakia

Bulgaria has presented Slovakia with 100 Damascene Oil roses and other decorative examples from its Rose Valley, on the occasion of its two important anniversaries: 100 years after the establishment of the first Czechoslovak Republic and 25 years of Slovakia’s independence, reports Spectator.

The flowers, from the region located south of the Balkan Mountains sandwiched between the eastern part of the lower Sredna Gora chain to the south, were planted in the garden of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on October 29.

“With these flowers we express the cordial relations Bulgarians have towards Slovaks,” said Bulgarian Ambassador to Slovakia's Jordanka Chobanova, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Roses are the symbol of Bulgaria. Moreover, Damascene rose oil is used to produce rose water, perfumes, confections, honey and liquors. In the food industry, it is used for flavourings and colour.

Moreover, the rose has natural factors active in protection from sunlight, while in homeopathy, it is used to treat hay fever, TASR reported.

