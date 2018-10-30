BGN 3 Million will be Allocated Schools Open Classes for Professions with Labour Shortage

Nearly BGN 3 million will be allocated to vocational schools that open classes for certain specialties with an expected labour shortage in the future, said Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, who awarded Bulgarian schools and teachers who took part the European Programming Week, Focus News Agency reports.

There will be additional funding for out of class activities in all areas, the minister said. “What’s new is our attempt to direct those interests to mathematics, science and technology. There is the greatest drop in educational results, and today it is harder to attract children into deepening knowledge is those sciences,” he explained. Besides educational institutions, he said, business organisations, municipal and cultural authorities could also stimulate out of class interests.