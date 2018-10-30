Bulgarian Trips Abroad Increase 11% YoY in September 2018

In September 2018, Bulgarians made 633,400 trips abroad, 11% more than in the same month last year, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. An increase was registered in the trips to Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Germany, Greece and Macedonia.
Compared with September 2017, an increase was registered in all monitored types of trips: holiday and recreation trips rose by 13.4%, followed by work trips and those with other purposes, with an increase by 11.1% and 9.1%, respectively. The trips with other purposes (guest visits, education, cultural and sport events) represented 44.5% of all trips abroad, followed by holiday and recreation, with 34.9%, and work trips, with 20.6%.

