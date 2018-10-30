Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Rainfall is Unlikely

Today it will be mostly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. Rainfall is unlikely. There will be light southern wind, sometimes strong to the north of the mountains. Maximum temperatures mostly in the range of 24°C to 29°C, in Sofia about 22°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.