Rescue Workers From 'Four Paws' Arrive to Remove the Final Animals From Albanian 'Zoo From Hell'

A team of Four Paws have forced their way into a private zoo and rescued the final few malnourished and diseased animals from it, the Bulgarian office of the International Animal Protection Organization announced, quoted by bTV.

Among the rescuers. there were also employees of the Dancing Bears Park near Belitsa.

They also showed animals languishing in desolate, dirty concrete cages surrounded by their own waste and without even the most basic provisions such as fresh water and shade.

In mid-October pictures of animals in the zoo and the terrible conditions they live in were published in various European media and caused a wave of dissatisfaction and criticism. The place was even declared the worst in Europe and the "hell zoo".

'Signs of the mental and physical impact of being kept in such abject surroundings can be clearly seen on each of the poor animals at the zoo.

Now its inhabitants are temporarily going to Zoo in Tirana, and once their condition stabilizes, they will be moved to rescue centers that offer conditions as close as possible to their natural environment.