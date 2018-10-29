In September 2018, the Number of the Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad Was 11.0% Above the Registered in September 2017

In September 2018, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 633.4 thousand or by 11.0% above the registered in September 2017, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Turkey - by 31.9%, Romania - by 14.8%, Serbia - by 12.8%, Germany - by 6.9%, Greece - by 5.9%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 2.4%, and etc. At the same time decreased the trips to: Hungary - by 8.7%, Portugal - by 7.6%, Cyprus - by 2.2%, Ukraine - by 1.9%, and etc.

In comparison with September 2017, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with holiday and recreation purpose - by 13.4%, with professional purpose - by 11.1%, and with other purposes - by 9.1%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in September 2018 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 44.5%, followed by the trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 34.9%, and with professional purpose - 20.6%.

In September 2018 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Greece - 156.2 thousand, Turkey - 152.6 thousand, Serbia - 47.4 thousand, Romania - 45.5 thousand, Germany - 41.4 thousand, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - 33.4 thousand, Austria - 19.9 thousand, the United Kingdom - 16.5 thousand, Italy - 15.9 thousand, France - 14.6 thousand.

In September 2018, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 1 324.2 thousand or by 4.2% more in comparison with September 2017. An increase was registered in the trips with other purposes (including as guest and passing transit) - by 6.6% and with holiday and recreation purpose - by 5.8%, while those with professional purpose decreased by 6.2%. Transit passes through the country were 25.7% (340.0 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.