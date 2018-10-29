Picture, Painted by Artificial Intelligence Sold For $ 432,000

Portrait of Edmond Bellamy, the picture painted artificial intelligence, recently sold at Christie’s Prints and Multiples in new York. The new owner gave her 432 of thousands of dollars.

As representatives of Christie’s auction, it sold the first work of fiction, which wrote an artificial intelligence for sale on the big auction. At the same time, had originally planned that this picture can get two 7 to 10 thousand dollars.

The painting “Portrait of Edmond Troubles” drew the algorithm Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN), established by the Paris staff of the arts Obvious. Artificial intelligence focused on portraits painted between the XIV and XX centuries. After the information gathered, the network began to imitate the features. Which are typical for such portraits.

What is the unusual here is the signature of the painter at the bottom right of the canvas that looks like this:

“Portrait of Edmond Bellamy” was one of 11 in a series of portraits of non-existent people created by artificial intelligence.

