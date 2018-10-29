Handmade Bazar, Short Films and Great People During 'Pave Art Fest' This Weekend in Sofia
"Pave Art Fest" brings as many different pavings together as Sofia municipality used for the construction of Graf Ignatiev street.
No matter if you are a yellow paver, a granite block or a brick , we’ll surely have something for you. We have invited creators form all movements of art - fashion, jewelry, accessories, illustration and many more. We will finish our pavement with a selection of short films. All of this will take place in the in the oldest and most emblematic movie theater in Sofia - Vlaikova.
Let’s pave the way together!
Schedule:
10:00 - 19:00 - Handmade fest
18:00 - 21:00 - Selection of short films
More about the event you can find on its Facebook page.
