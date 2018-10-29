Grigor Dimitrov Still Among the Top 10 Tennis Players in the World Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov kept his place among the top 10 tennis players in the world rankings, although he dropped off in the first round of his debut at the ATP 500 in Vienna. The Bulgarian has an asset of 3335 points, and this week he will play at the Masters in Paris, according to bTV.



Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov will play against the Italy's Fabio Fognini. Dimitrov, 27, and 31-year-old Fognini are set for a doubles team debut as they have never played alongside each other.

The winner of that match plays in the second round against No. 4 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. Dimitrov is set to play his sixth doubles tournament of the season -- with a fourth different partner. The Bulgarian reached the Brisbane doubles semi-final with American Ryan Harrison - before they withdrew from their clash against Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

The 27-year-old also reached the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final alongside good friend David Goffin - before they pulled out of the tournament. On the other side, Fognini has had success in doubles year - having won the Gstaad doubles title alongside fellow compatriot Matteo Berrettini, according to tennisworldusa.org

Fognini also fell just short of winning the Bastad doubles title as he and good friend Simone Bolelli lost to Julio Peralta and Horacio Zeballos in the final. Fognini has been a Masters doubles semi-finalist this year as he ended Bolelli made the Monte Carlo Master semi-final earlier this season -- before losing to Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan.