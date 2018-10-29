No Data For Bulgarians Dead or Injured with the Indonesian Plane Crashed into the Sea

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said according to bTV that there is no information about Bulgarians who traveled with the crashed Indonesian aircraft.



"It is a horrible tragedy, no survivors of this catastrophe, Emergency Assistance to the European Service and our embassy has been immediately activated. Neither we have data about dead Bulgarians, nor do we have calls from families and friends who do not know where their relatives are. According to my information, the plane is brand new and the reasons for this catastrophe are still not clear "Zaharieva said.





Novinite.com recalls that earlier today a passenger plane carrying 189 people has crashed into the sea off Jakarta minutes after taking off on a domestic flight to an Indonesian tin-mining region.