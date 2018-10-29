The Movie About "Queen" We've Been Waiting For So Long

"Bohemian Rhapsody" for the exciting story of the band.

The premiere of one of the most anticipated films of the fall is coming. Bohemian Rhapsody has been holding the fans of the great Queen and Freddy Mercury for months. Is the movie really good? Judging from the trailer, the director totally nailed it.

There is no need to hide that the heart and the soul of the music band is Freddie Mercury. Lover or life, singer of songs, as he describes himself, he's the only one able to make cry a whole stadium with "Love of My Life" and raise our spirit in the losing battle with "We Will Rock You".

The conversation sums up the problems with Bohemian Rhapsody, a new film about the band’s rise to fame.

The main topic during the work process was Freddy Mercury's private life. Is it proper and ethical to enter in somebody's else world, should we go into a history whose creator has not been between us for a long time and is not his music what remains, no matter what else?

Writers say that what they most wanted for Bohemian Rhapsody is to create a movie that shows the enormous passion and great work of one of the greatest musicians. We hope to find a story where we can get into the world of the Queen, where the show will continue.

Forever.



