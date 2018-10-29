Influential Entrepreneur Ivo Prokopiev is Suing Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights

The co-publisher of Dnevnik and Capital Ivo Prokopiev insists that an international prosecutor or at least an international observer should be involved in the investigations of publishers in Bulgaria. He commented before bTV on his alleged money laundering charge, which the prosecutor's office announced on Friday, as well as charges of other publishers (Sega, Club Z), and in his words what is happening is "crushing other decency centers "in the country.

He said the accusation against him was "ridiculous" and predicted that the prosecution would not dare bring him to court.

The publisher said he is suing Bulgaria in Strasbourg for actions against him by the Commission for Counteracting Corruption and Unlawfully Acquired Property (КПКОНПИ), which a year ago froze assets of the businessman, but to this day the case does not reach a court. The appeal in Strasbourg has already passed the admissibility test. The reason for appealing to the European Court of Human Rights is that he believes his rights as an investor are grossly violated.

Asked if he would turn to PM Boyko Borisov, Prokopiev replied that at this point the Prime Minister is part of the problem, not the solution.