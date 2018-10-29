International Design Symposium Will be Held in Sofia in November



MELBA Festival reveals, nurtures and connects diverse perspectives on design and its implication for moving society forward, celebrating its provocative power to create beneficial sparks in our everyday life. The first edition of the festival takes place as an international symposium and as an exhibition-review of Bulgarian design.



The exhibition brings together the achievements and good ideas of Bulgarian designers, teams and agencies from the last year in the categories of product design and ceramics, graphic design, illustration, fashion and textiles, jewelry and social design.

Undoubtedly the most popular is Penny Martin - the founder-editor of the award-winning women’s magazine The Gentlewoman. Previously a curator at the National Museum of Photography, Film & Television and chair of fashion imagery at University of the Arts, London, she contributes to numerous international publications, consults to several global beauty and fashion houses and is a trustee of Studio Voltaire in London, where she lives.











The meeting with Penny Martin is scheduled for November 10, at 10 am, Generator Sofia, bul. Cherni Vrah 47,

East Entrance, Business Centre Vitosha

All presentations are in English.

In the remaining days of the first edition of "Melba", you can also see the Folch Studio Strategic Narrative Design - designs concepts, brands and narratives reaching and engaging audiences on the new paradigm. Based in Barcelona, Spain.

UNIT9 is a global production partner with a specialized team of innovation architects, product designers, software engineers, gaming experts, creatives, art directors, designers, producers and film directors.

MACIEJ MACH an UI/UX designer with over 12 years of experience who advises, consults and delivers carefully crafted solutions for both companies and individuals. A teacher at the School of Form since 2013.

Dechem tells a sophisticated story about materials, traditional production techniques and lyrical forms through their hand-made glass products. Partners in both work and life, Michaela and Jakub founded Dechem studio in Prague in 2012 after gaining extensive experience in design and production and create one of the leading Czech design studios.

SPACE10 - a future living lab on a mission to enable a better, more meaningful and sustainable life for the many people, to explore and design new ways of living. Test and try new ideas and solutions in a non-commercial environment. Look into new directions and explore emerging potentials.

A collaborative art duo from Cork - The Project Twins works across a broad range of disciplines including illustration, design, print-making, painting and three-dimensional work.

BG DESIGN

Strong accent in the first edition of "Melba" is the exhibition "Overview of the Bulgarian Design 2018", which presents with five projects each of the six categories - product design and ceramics, fashion and textiles, graphic design, illustration, jewelery and social design. It will be officially opened on November 8 in UniCredit Studio and will be open to visitors by November 30. Participants and works in the exhibition "Review of Bulgarian Design" are selected by Studio Compact.



