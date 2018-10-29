Bulgarian PM Borisov will Participate in the Opening of the Third EU-Arab World Summit

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will participate in the opening of the third EU-Arab World Summit on 29 October in Athens. The forum this year is titled "Shared Horizons".

It is expected that the meeting will discuss migration policy and the fight against the refugee crisis, European and Arab neighborhood policies, climate change, and social investment.



Later, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will attend the opening of the new Istanbul airport at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.