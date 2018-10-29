Arrests in the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad

This morning in three cities in the country officials of the State Agency for the Bulgarians Abroad (ARBD) were arrested due to suspicion of making fake documents and receiving bribes, the prosecution announced. About 20 people are detained, including mediators.

Among the arrested according to unconfirmed information is the chairman of the agency Petar Haralampiev. However, neither the prosecutor's office nor the MoI confirm or deny his detention.



Besides Sofia site inspections are also carried out in Kyustendil and Pleven.

The signal on which the investigation began is for illegally issued Bulgarian documents for several thousand euros.



In the building of the Agency in Sofia, besides the MoI teams and the prosecutor's office, there are officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission.