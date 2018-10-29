Far-right Bolsonaro Elected Brazil President
Former army captain Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil on Sunday, promising a fundamental change in direction for the giant Latin American country, the latest to take a turn to the far-right, reports AFP.
Despite repulsing many with his open support of the torture used by Brazil's former military regime, as well as remarks deemed misogynist, racist and homophobic, Bolsonaro managed to tap voters' deep anger with corruption, crime and economic malaise.
Official results gave the controversial president-elect 55.13 percent of the vote in the run-off election, to 44.87 for leftist opponent Fernando Haddad, with 99.99 percent of the ballots counted.
Bolsonaro, 63, will take office on January 1.
- » Influential Entrepreneur Ivo Prokopiev is Suing Bulgaria in the European Court of Human Rights
- » Bulgarian PM Borisov will Participate in the Opening of the Third EU-Arab World Summit
- » Arrests in the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad
- » Bulgaria Plans Small Fiscal Deficit in 2019, Boosts Wages
- » Bulgaria and Many Other Countries Moved the Arrows Back an Hour
- » Four-nation Syria Summit Calls for Lasting Idlib Ceasefire