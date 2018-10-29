Plamen Konstantinov Leaves Head Coach Position of Bulgaria's National Volleyball Team

The Bulgarian Volleyball Federation has parted way with its men’s volleyball team head coach Plamen Konstantinov. His contract expired at the end of the World Championships last month, and after meetings between he and the federation president Dancho Lazarov, the split was announced. Konstantinov had been the head coach of the team since 2014, reports VolleyMob.

The team finished just 11th at the World Championships that they co-hosted with Italy. That’s a slight improvement over their 13th-place finish in 2014, but continues a trend in the wrong direction since they took a bronze medal at the 2006 World Championships.