Leicester Football Club Boss Killed in Helicopter Crash

Leicester City's Thai billionaire boss was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Premier League side's stadium car park moments after taking off from the pitch, the club said on Sunday. A stream of fans already fearing the worst had laid out flowers, football scarves and Buddhist prayers outside the club's King Power stadium after Saturday's accident in tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha -- the man they credit for an against-all-odds Premier League victory in 2016.

"The world has lost a great man," the club said in a statement.

"Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy," it said.

A book of condolence will be opened at the stadium from Tuesday and the team has postponed its upcoming League Cup fixture against Southampton.