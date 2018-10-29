Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Highs between 23° and 28°C
Today it will be mostly sunny with broken clouds over Western Bulgaria according to Krasimir Stoev from National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, reports Focus News Agency.
In the morning, there will be low clouds or fog in some parts of the valleys and near the water basins. There will still be light to moderate wind from southwest. Maximum temperatures between 23°C and 28°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain close to the average for the month.
